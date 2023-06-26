New Delhi, June 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, during which he will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati railway station. Vande Bharat Express Train on Ajmer-Delhi Route Pelted With Stones 13 Times Since Launch in April, Cause Remains Unknown: Report.

Through these trains, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand will get Vande Bharat train connectivity for the first time. During his day-long visit, Modi will also launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and go to Pakaria village in Shahdol district to interact with local stakeholders. Odisha’s First Vande Bharat Express Between Puri and Howrah Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The Prime Minister is also slated to kickstart the distribution of Ayushman cards to about 3.57 crore beneficiaries across the state.

