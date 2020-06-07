7th Pay Commission: Assam's SSA Teachers to Retire at Age 60, Will Receive DA, DR and Yearly Increment, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Guwahati, June 7: The teachers employed under Axom Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SAS) will retire at the age of 60, announced Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. The increase in retirement age will be applicable on 29,701 SAS teachers in the state. They will be entitled to all benefits in accordance to the 7th Pay Commission, including dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) with pension. 7th Pay Commission: 'Mera Vetan' App Launched for Jammu and Kashmir Employees, Can Get Details Related to Salary, Increments and Other Allowances.

The teachers would also be granted yearly increments, similar to all other teachers enrolled under the payroll of state government, Sarma said. Casual leaves, sick leaves, maternity leaves and other benefits would also be accorded to them.

"The teachers who have qualified Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and are working under Axom Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan will retire at 60 years of age in Assam," the Minister announced.

"The teachers working under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan will also be retiring at the age of 60 years and will be receiving dearness allowance-dearness relief. They will also get increments every year," Sarma added.

Apart from the SAS teachers, the service tenure of 11,206 state pool teachers and 5,243 secondary teachers has also been extended till completion of 60 years of age. The pay scale of all secondary teachers would be brought at par with the newly-recruited Graduate Teachers scale, he was reported as saying.