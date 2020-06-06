7th Pay Commission: 'Mera Vetan' App Launched for Jammu and Kashmir Employees, Can Get Details Related to Salary, Increments and Other Allowances

Mobile Phones (Representational Image/ Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Srinagar, June 6: The Government employees of Jammu and Kashmir can now get salary-related information on their mobile phones through the “Mera Vetan” application. The JK Employees Salary Tracker Mobile App- "Mera Vetan" was launched by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan. 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Pin Hope in Government to Hike Minimum Wages.

With the help of Mera Vetan app, all employees, especially those posted in remote and rural areas, who don't have access to the DDOs can easily get details about their salary, increments and other allowances. Employees of all department have been given a unique ID which they can use to log in on the application.

The application can be downloaded for JK Payment System (PayManager) official website- jkpaysys.gov.in. Here is the DIRECT LINK to download the application. 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike, Rejig in Entry-Level Minimum Wages Still on Cards? Reports Say Govt 'Seriously Considering'.

To install it in their mobile, the employee has to fill his unique ID, date of birth and General Provident Fund number. Employees who do not know their unique id can confirm with their DDO.