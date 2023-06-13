Bhubaneswar, June 13 (IANS) The Odisha government has announced a hike of 4 per cent in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief for its employees and pensioners, with retrospective effect from January 1.

With the fresh hike, the DA of government employees has increased to 42 per cent from 38 per cent. The employees will get the increased DA in current month salary (June) in cash. 7th Pay Commission: After 4% DA Hike, Centre Likely to Revise Fitment Factor; Check Latest News Update Here.

The government also hiked Dearness Relief by 4 per cent of the pensioners. They will also get the hiked Relief in their current month pension. 7th Pay Commission: Centre To Raise Fitment Factor After DA Hike? Check Latest News Updates Here.

All regular employees and pensioners, whose number would be 7.5 lakh in the state, would be benefited from this move.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).