Mumbai, December 16: After receiving the much needed DA hike, central government employees are now eagerly awaiting to hear good news about fitment factor hike. According to reports, the Central government is likely to take a decision on increasing the fitment factor of its employees soon. If reports are to be believed, a decision regarding the fitment factor hike is likely to be made by the end of 2023.

Since a long time, central government employees have been demanding a hike in the fitment factor, which will be raised based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Central government employees have been demanding the fitment factor to be hiked from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Govt Employees To Receive 5% DA Hike in March 2023? Check Latest Update Here.

It must be noted that the fitment factor is the modification of Basic Salary (Basic Pay) which is paid to all central government employees under 7th CPC. After the centre hiked the DA by 4 percent in September 2022, since then the demand for raise in fitment factor has also been gaining momentum.

At present, central government employees are receiving a fitment factor of 2.57 times. If the Centre approves the fitment factor hike, then the salary of government employees will also increase. Government employees want the centre to raise the fitment factor to 3.68 times. At the current fitment factor rate, the salary of central government employees is Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. 7th Pay Commission: Confirmed! Central Government Employees to Not Get DA Arrears, Check Centre's Response Here.

If the fitment factor hike is raised to 3.68 times then the salary of government employee's will be Rs 26,000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. Similarly, if the government accepts 3 times fitment factor hike then the salary of an employee will be Rs 21,000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. Meanwhile, there are also demands to raise the DA hike and house rent allowance of central government employees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2022 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).