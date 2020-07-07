Chandigarh, July 7: Haryana Government on Monday issued an order freezing dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners respectively at the current rate of 17 percent till July, 2021. The decision has been taken in view of COVID-19 situation in the country. Finance Ministry Freezes Increment on DA, DR for Central Government Employees, Pensioners Due to COVID-19 Crisis.

"In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional instalment of Dearness Allowance payable to Haryana Government employees and Dearness Relief to Haryana Government pensioners, due from 1st January, 2020 shall not be paid. The additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief due from 1st July, 2020 and 1st January, 2021 also shall not be paid," the release said.

It added that DA and DR will be continued to be paid at current rates i.e 17 percent. "As and when the decision to release the future instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief due from 1st July, 2021 is taken by the Government, the rates of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief as effective from 1st January, 2020, 1st July, 2020 and 1st January 2020 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate effective from 1st July, 2020. No arrears for the period from 1st January, 2020 till 30th June, 2020 shall be paid," the release said.

There are around 3.5 lakh employees across the state. The salary bill for employees is about Rs 1,870 crore per month. The pension bill is about Rs 770 crore per month. Before lockdown, Haryana was a revenue surplus state. However, after lockdown, the state has been struggling to meet financial liabilities.

