Bhubaneswar, June 13: The Odisha government on Tuesday announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners.

The DA for employees and pensioners has been increased to 42 per cent from the existing 38 per cent.

A release issued by the CMO said the enhanced DA will be applicable with retrospective effect from January 23 this year and the employees will receive the amount with their June salary. A total of 7.5 lakh employees and pensioners will get the benefit.