New Delhi, July 31: The Centre hikes salary, dearness allowance (DA) and other allowances of the central government employees as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Recently, the Centre hiked DA from 17 percent to 28 percent. Following this, two state government also announced same benefits for its employees and another state is planning to implement the hike. Earlier this week, a report also said that there could be another hike in DA. Here's what happened related to 7th Pay Commission during this week. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

The Centre has announced that central government employees will get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA from July 1, under the 7th Pay Commission. DA is hiked twice every year - in January and July. The Centre is yet to announce hike for July-December period. According to a report by DNA, the Centre is likely to announce a hike of 3 percent in DA soon for July-December period. If it happens, central government employees will get 31 percent of basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

After the Centre hiked DA from 17 percent to 28 percent, state governments in Haryana and Jharkhand also announced the same for their staffers. Both the states have announced that their employees will get 28 percent of basic pay as DA. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government is also planning the same. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the department of finance to prepare a plan for implementing 11 percent hike in DA for state government employees, according to a report by Jansatta.

In a separate development, the Centre clarified that it was not considering to raise monthly gross basic pay, fixed as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the government is not considering to hike monthly gross basic pay.

