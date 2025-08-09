New Delhi, August 09: Central government employees and pensioners are closely watching developments related to the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, which is expected to bring a substantial salary and pension hike. The Commission will replace the 7th Pay Commission, in effect since 2016, and is anticipated to boost pay by 30–34% for eligible beneficiaries.

A pay commission is appointed roughly every decade by the Centre to review and revise the salary structure of government employees, taking into account inflation, economic growth, and living standards. While the government announced the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, the panel has yet to be constituted, raising concerns about possible delays. 8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: What Central Government Employees Can Expect From Upcoming Salary Revision in 8th CPC.

Who Will Benefit?

Once implemented, the 8th Pay Commission will cover all central government employees as well as pensioners, benefiting an estimated 1.01 crore people. This includes both serving personnel and retired individuals drawing government pensions. 8th Pay Commission: INR 3.15 Lakh Crore Payout in 2026 to 11.2 Million Government Employees & Pensioners to Boost Consumption, Stock Markets and Key Sectors.

Expected Benefits and Salary Hike

The biggest attraction of the 8th Pay Commission is the significant salary hike. Reports suggest that the fitment factor — which determines how much basic pay will increase — may range between 1.83x and 2.46x. Dearness Allowance (DA), currently at 55% of basic pay, will be reset to zero after implementation, with the revised pay structure absorbing DA into the new scales.

Although the 7th Pay Commission’s term ends in January 2026, experts say the 8th Pay Commission might not roll out until 2027 due to the delay in setting up the panel. Employees and pensioners are, however, hopeful that the government will expedite the process to ensure timely benefits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).