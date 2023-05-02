Keeping user benefits in mind, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed residents to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

It had come to the notice of the UIDAI that in some instances, residents were not aware/sure about that which of their mobile numbers is seeded to their Aadhaar. Hence residents were worried that Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number. Now, with this facility, the residents can check these quite easily. Aadhaar Card Holders’ Consent Mandatory for Conducting Authentication, Says UIDAI Guidelines.

The facility can be availed under ‘Verify email/mobile Number’ feature on the official website or through mAadhaar App. It has been developed for the residents to verify that their own email/mobile number is seeded with respective Aadhaar. Aadhaar Address Update: UIDAI Introduces ‘Head of Family’ Feature, Residents Can Change Address Online With Consent of HoF.

This feature gives confirmation to resident that email/mobile number under his/her knowledge is only seeded to respective Aadhaar. It also notifies the resident in case a particular mobile number is not linked, and informs resident to take necessary steps to update the mobile number, if they wish so.

In case mobile number is already verified residents will see a message like, ‘the mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records’, displayed on their screen.

In case a resident does not remember the mobile number, she/he has given during enrolment she/he can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on Myaadhaar portal or mAadhaar App.

If a resident wants to link email/mobile number with Aadhaar or want to update her/his email/mobile number, she/he may visit a nearest Aadhaar centre.

