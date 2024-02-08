Mumbai, February 8: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasahesb Thackeray) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar died after allegedly being shot at by unidentified people in the Dahisar area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, said the police on Thursday. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to gunshot injuries, according to the police. The police, meanwhile, are present at the incident spot and conducting a probe.

More details are awaited. Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. "An atmosphere of 'Jungle Raj' is being created in the state. Firings are taking place in broad daylight. A thorough investigation should be made into the incident," Dubey said.

Video Contains Graphic Visuals, Viewer Discretion Advised

Abhishek Ghosalkar, Leader of Shiv Sena (Thackeray) was shot dead in his Mumbai office during live video. pic.twitter.com/3o96zVkCjh — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) February 8, 2024

This is the second such incident in the month of January. Earlier, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad at Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar, triggering sharp reactions from the opposition leaders.

The BJP MLA is currently in judicial custody. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, meanwhile, put the state government in the dock and raised questions about the incident. State Congress chief Nana Patole said that the incident marks the beginning of 'Jungle Raj' in the state.

"There is no rule of law in Maharashtra. Law and order have utterly collapsed in the state. Consistent firing by the MLAs of the ruling party marks the beginning of 'Jungle Raj'", Patole said while speaking to ANI.