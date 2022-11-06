Chandigarh, November 6: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi, a grandson of late Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, on Sunday retained family stronghold Adampur, defeating former Union minister and a three-time MP Jai Prakash of the Congress by a margin of 15,714 votes in the assembly bypoll.

Late Bhajan Lal's family has won 16 elections in a row since 1968 from Adampur. Bishnoi is the fifth member of the Bhajan Lal family to contest from the family bastion. Earlier, his grandfather Bhajan Lal, grandmother Jasma Devi, father Kuldeep Bishnoi and mother Renuka Bishnoi had represented the seat. Adampur Assembly By-Election Result 2022: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi Wins Haryana Bypoll by Defeating Congress Candidate Jai Prakash.

A total of 22 candidates were in the fray in the by-election. The INLD has fielded Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar, while AAP fielded Satender Singh, a BJP rebel.

Bishnoi lost his debut Lok Sabha elections from the Hisar constituency in 2019 as a Congress candidate. He is facing probe by the Enforcement Directorate under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and is currently out on bail. Adampur By-Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Bhavya Bishnoi Leads in Haryana Bypoll.

The bypoll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as lawmaker and switched loyalties from the Congress to the BJP in August. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Kuldeep Bishnoi had won this seat by defeating BJP's Sonali Phogat by a margin of 29,417 votes.

