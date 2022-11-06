Hisar, November 6: BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi is leading by 17,988 votes over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Jai Prakash in Adampur assembly after nine rounds of counting on Sunday.

According to trends, Bhavya (29) has so far polled 51,964 votes while Prakash secured 33,976 votes. INLD candidate Kurda Ram Nambardar secured 1,677 votes while the AAP's Satender Singh polled 2,543 votes, according to the trends. Adampur By-Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Bhavya Bishnoi Leads in Haryana Bypoll.

As Bhavya consolidated his position, his supporters started celebrating and bursting fire crackers. Counting of votes for the bypoll to Adampur assembly segment in Haryana began at 8 am, amid tight security arrangements.

There will be a total of 13 rounds of counting. Mokama By-Election Result 2022: RJD Candidate Neelam Devi Defeates BJP’s Sonam Devi by Over 16,000 Votes in Bihar Bypoll.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. The BJP had fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Bhavya is the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi.