Patna, November 6: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday retained the Mokama assembly seat of Bihar in a by-poll necessitated by the disqualification of its MLA Anant Kumar Singh, an Election Commission. Bihar By-Election Result 2022: RJD Ahead in Mokama, BJP Leads With Thin Margin in Gopalganj Assembly.

Singh's wife Neelam Devi, who was the party's candidate, defeated her nearest BJP rival by a comfortable margin of more than 16,000 votes. Gola Gokarannath By-Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Aman Giri Defeats SP Rival Vinay Tiwari by Over 34,000 Votes in Uttar Pradesh Bypoll.

Neelam Devi polled 79,744 votes, while BJP's Sonam Devi got 63,003. Singh got disqualified in July this year after conviction by a Patna court in a case related to recovery of arms and explosives from his residence.