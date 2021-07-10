New Delhi, July 10: Days after prices of Amul milk (packed) increased by Rs 2 per litre, Delhi's leading milk supplier Mother Dairy too has announced an increase of Rs 2 per litre on Saturday.

Consumers have to pay an increased price for Mother Dairy's milk from sunday, while Amul Milk has already implemented its revised prices from July 1.

"Compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from July 11, 2021," sources in Mother Dairy confirmed to IANS. Mother Dairy to Hike Milk Prices in Delhi-NCR by Rs 2 Per Litre From July 11.

One has to pay Rs 57 for one litre of Mother Dairy milk from Sunday, instead of Rs 55 on Saturday. Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 per Litre for First Time in One and Half Years.

Prices have been increased for all brands of its milk by Rs 2 per litre, which includes -- bulk vended milk - Rs 44, Full cream - Rs 57 per litre, Toned Milk - Rs 47 per litre, double toned milk -- Rs 41 per litre, Cow Milk - Rs 49 per litre, Super T-milk - Rs 26 per litre, Standardized milk - Rs 51 per litre.

Last time the Mother Dairy increased the prices of its products (milk) in December 2019.

A senior employee of Mother Dairy, who looks after packaging of milk products, said, "There has been a lot of buzz to increase prices of milk, but the decision was put on hold. When Amul already increased, it compelled Mother Dairy to increase prices to recover financial loss during the Covid-19 pandemic."

He said the company has been experiencing inflationary pressure on the overall input costs which has increased multifold in the last one year.

"It is pertinent to note that the farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last three-four weeks. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last one year, the consumer prices were kept intact. With this revision, the milk prices are undergoing a revision of 4 per cent," Mother Dairy said.

Mother Dairy sells more than 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2021 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).