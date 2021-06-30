New Delhi, June 30: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul, has decided to revise the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat and Delhi NCR with effective from July 1.

In Ahmedabad, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 29 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 23 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 26 per 500ml. The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation. The price revision is being done all India, in rest of the markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk. Amul Milk Price Increased by Rs 2 per Litre, New Rates To Be Implemented From July 1, 2021.

In the last 1.5 years, Amul has not made any price revision in its fresh milk category. Amul said since then due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, overall cost of operation has increased. Considering the rise in input costs, its member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg fat which is more than 6 per cent over previous year.

"Amul, as a policy, passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," it said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).