Bengaluru, August 3: A day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) have also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. "Six staff members at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office test positive for COVID19. One of his daughters has also tested positive for the infection," the CMO said in a statement.

Issuing a statement from his hospital bed, the CM said, "After being hospitalised on the advice of doctors, I am in good spirits with mild symptoms. I am grateful for all your good wishes and blessings and will get back to my duties soon. I urge everyone to wear masks, maintain social distance and take all precautions to fight Corona." BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Admitted to Hospital.

Yediyurappa announced the news on Twitter on late Sunday night. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," his tweet read.

Out of the total confirmed cases of 1,34,819, the state currently has 74,598 active cases. A total of 57,725 have recovered, while 2,496 have succumbed to the pandemic.