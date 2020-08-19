Agra, Aug 19: Employees of a finance company allegedly took control of a bus with 34 passengers on board in Agra over non-payment of EMIs on Wednesday morning. The bus was traveling from Gurugram to Madhya Pradesh. The owner of the vehicle had died on Tuesday.

The men asked the bus driver and the conductor to get down and drove off saying that they would ensure that the passengers reached their destination.

The incident took place in Thana Malpura area in the early hours of Wednesday. Agra Bus Hijack Reports Rejected by Police; Cops Say Loan Recovery Agents Seized Bus With 34 Passengers Against Owner's Dues.

The 34 passengers, who were on the bus, were later dropped off in Jhansi. The police spokesman said that a case is being registered in the matter and the accused persons will be arrested at the earliest. The location of the bus is yet to be traced.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi said that the finance company had illegally seized the bus and the staff and passengers are safe. The bus owner had died on Tuesday, he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).