Agra, Aug 24 Three persons in a village near Dauki police station in Agra, died of consuming alcohol, early on Tuesday.

One person in critical condition has been admitted to the district hospital, according to Fetahabad SDM.

Officials said, three persons from village Kaulara Kalan, under Dauki police station, died after consuming alcohol from a local outlet. Investigations are on.

Samples have been taken from two 'Thekas' which have been sealed.

Cops at the village however doubted, in fact, some have denied, that the cause of deaths was spurious or poisonous liquor, though overconsumption might have been a factor. Post-mortem will bring out the truth, an official said.

Of the three deceased, one is around 50 years of age and the other two in their early thirties.

