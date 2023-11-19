Agra, November 19: The Agra police have arrested a 30-year-old Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman whom he held captive at a marriage hall for two hours on Thursday evening. The accused, posted at the PAC battalion in Kanpur, was arrested Saturday morning. The victim said that the constable filmed an obscene video of her and threatened to share it on social media.

TOI reported that the victim said to cops that the accused recorded the rape act on his mobile phone and hit her with his shoes when she tried to resist his bid.

The woman told the police that on Thursday evening, she was going home when the jawan, whom she knew, said that he would drop her off after clearing a pending bill at the marriage hall. She said she agreed and accompanied him on his bike to the hall.

“Three more people were present there and one of them took me and the jawan to a room. A few minutes later, that man left, leaving me and the PAC man in the room. He pulled off my dupatta and when I resisted, he attacked me with shoes,” the woman said in the FIR.

The woman was sent for a medical examination and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. Swinging into action, police arrested accused Yogesh Kumar on Saturday. Further probe is in progress,” the ACP added. Both the accused and the woman are from the same village and are known to each other.

Locals said the woman hails from a financially struggling family, and is the youngest of three siblings. Her father, a labourer, passed away during the Covid pandemic. She now lives with her mother and her siblings and works at a mobile phone shop.

