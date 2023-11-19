A 19-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a flat at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) quarters at Postal Colony in Mumbai’s Chembur. The incident allegedly took place on intervening night of November 15-16. Both the accused were arrested by the police after the girl narrated her ordeal to family members. After the arrests, they were presented in court where they were remanded to police custody till November 20. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Woman Doctor, Extorts Money From Her in Gamdevi; Arrested

Mumbai Crime

Maharashtra | A 19-year-old college student was gang-raped in a flat in the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) quarter in Chembur area of Mumbai. Chembur Police has arrested two people on the basis of the statement of the victim. A case was registered against them under… — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)