In a shocking incident in the Nai Ki Mandi area of Agra, a husband murdered his wife by slitting her throat and remained in the house with the body for three days. The deceased woman has been identified as Parvati, who was married to a man named Shakti three years ago. According to the police, Parvati had deep wounds on her throat and wrists, indicating that the murder was committed in an extremely brutal manner. The crime came to light when the woman’s sister arrived at her house and discovered the body, prompting her to inform the authorities. Agra Shocker: Man Surrenders After Allegedly Strangling Wife to Death for Refusing To Eat Chowmein in Uttar Pradesh, Investigation Underway.

Husband Slits Wife’s Throat, Leaves Body Unattended for 3 Days

आगरा: पत्नी की हत्या कर तीन दिन तक शव के साथ रहा पति, बहन के पहुंचने पर खुला राज#आगरा, नाई की मंडी: आगरा के नाई की मंडी थाना क्षेत्र के सुंदर पाड़ा में एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। पति ने पत्नी की बेरहमी से हत्या करने के बाद तीन दिनों तक शव के साथ घर में रहा। मृतका… pic.twitter.com/uDplAMkEW1 — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)