Agra, October 16: Agra Police arrested a 34-year-old school teacher on Tuesday for allegedly sending pornographic videos and photos to a 14-year-old Dalit girl, molesting her, and threatening her for resisting his sexual advances. The shocking case, reported from Madhunagar area, has triggered outrage among locals and child protection bodies.

According to police, the accused taught at the same school where the teenager studied and also tutored her privately at home. The girl’s mother filed a police complaint on Sunday, stating that the teacher had been making obscene gestures, touching her daughter inappropriately, and harassing her for nearly two months. Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher Shows Porn Videos to Female Students on Pretext of Teaching Biology, Rapes Them; Arrested.

Sadar ACP Imran Ahmed, who is leading the investigation, said the teacher had given the girl a mobile phone and regularly sent her pornographic content, demanding similar material in return. When the minor refused, he allegedly threatened to abduct her and harm her parents if she revealed the abuse. Porn Video Played During Zoom Meeting of Teachers With Maharajganj DM Santosh Kumar Sharma, FIR Registered Against 2 ‘Unidentified’ Participants.

Police registered a case under sections 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 75 (sexual harassment), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Acting on a tip-off, officers arrested the accused from Madhunagar Crossing on Tuesday. Based on statements from the victim and her parents and verified mobile chat evidence, the teacher was presented before court and sent to judicial custody.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

