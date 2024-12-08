Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher Shows Porn Videos to Female Students on Pretext of Teaching Biology, Rapes Them; Arrested

Bhopal, December 8: A coaching centre operator in Bhopal’s Chhola area has been arrested for allegedly raping two sisters, including a minor, at his institute after showing them porn videos. The accused, identified as Virendra Tripathi, reportedly lured the sisters under the pretext of providing extra classes and then subjected them to sex assault.

According to the police complaint, the younger sister, a minor, was the first to be raped. The elder sister was later also sexually assaulted. The sisters, traumatised by the repeated beatings, finally disclosed the ordeal to their family members on Saturday evening. The family immediately filed a complaint at the Chhola police station, prompting an urgent police investigation. Shimla Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped in Himachal Pradesh, Relative Arrested.

The victims told the police that the accused teacher used to show them porn videos on his mobile on the pretext of teaching biology subject and then used to do the same with them. Chennai Shocker: College Student with Mental Health Issues Allegedly Raped by 10 Men Over 10 Months; 2, Including Minor, Arrested.

The accused, aware of the imminent arrest, fled his residence but was apprehended shortly after in a swift operation. When the police investigated the accused teacher's mobile on the basis of the complaint of the minor girls, many pornographic videos were recovered from the mobile. Both the girls also told the police about being blackmailed.

Authorities have sent the sisters for medical examinations and are thoroughly investigating the case to determine whether other students at the coaching centre may have been raped.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of students in educational institutions, with police urging anyone with additional information to come forward. Virendra Tripathi has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).