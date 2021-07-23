Lucknow, July 23: In a shocking incident, a woman and her three children were murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Thursday, as per reports. The throats of the deceased were slit and their bodies were reportedly found lying in a pool of blood in their residence. The neighbours reportedly alerted the police when they saw the door of her house open. Following which the police reached the spot and found the victim - identified as Rekha Rathore and her three children, Paras, Mahi and Vansh- dead. The former husband of the deceased woman, identified as Sunil Rathore, has reportedly been booked for her and the children's murder. Gurugram Shocker: Minor Boy Sodomised by 20-Year-Old Man; Accused Arrested.

The deceased woman's family has accused her former husband of killing her and the children alleging that Sunil wanted the home where she and the children lived. According to a report by Times of India, a complaint filed by deceased's family member read, "A few days ago, it was Rekha’s birthday. She had called up her younger sister and told her that she was scared Sunil would kill her or get her murdered. They had been divorced two years ago. Sunil wanted the house where she lived. We came to know on Thursday that Rekha had been murdered along with her children. I suspect the involvement of Sunil and his new wife." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 12-Year-old Boy Allegedly Murdered by Distant Relatives To Take Revenge in Kasganj, Body Burnt With Acid; One Arrested.

Rekha and Sunil were divorced, following which the accused had married another woman. The police reportedly said that there was no sign of forced entry into the home. However, Rekha's mobile phone is missing, which the police is trying to locate. A case has been filed in this regard . SHO Subhash Chandra Pandey told TOI Sunil and his wife have been booked for murder. The police has launched an investigation in the matter.

