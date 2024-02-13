Abu Dhabi, February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that he is proud of the Indian diaspora and their efforts to deepen India's engagement with the world, as the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi is set to take place today. PM Modi further emphasised that he looks forward to being among Indian diaspora in the UAE at the Ahlan Modi programme.

Sharing his excitement on his social media X, PM Modi stated, "We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India's engagement with the world. This evening, I look forward to being among UAE's Indian diaspora at the #AhlanModi programme! Do join this memorable occasion." On Monday, the official account of Ahlan Modi, posted their excitement on X, stating, "Less than 24 hours for PM @narendramodi Modi to arrive in UAE."

PM Narendra Modi Speaks Ahead of UAE Visit

Despite inclement weather, the spirit of the Indian community in the UAE remained undeterred, with over 2,500 individuals defying heavy rains to take part in full-ground rehearsals and volunteer briefings on the eve of the 'Ahlaan Modi' event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports City Stadium here today (Tuesday).

PM Modi will be in the UAE on a two-day official visit beginning today. This will be his seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months. The enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora has been overwhelming, prompting organisers to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000.

The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.5 million is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly about 35 per cent of the country's population. The key highlights of the event include an exhibition by over 700 cultural artists, bringing to life the vast diversity of Indian arts, and ensuring an inclusive cultural soiree.

Active participation from more than 150 Indian community groups in the event showcases India's regional diversity and the integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from across the emirates, weaving a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event. Following the Ahlan Modi event, PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, which is scheduled for February 14. In December, PM Modi and the BAPS Swami Ishwarcharandas met at the Prime Minister's residential office and PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister will also participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address.