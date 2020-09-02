New Delhi, September 2: After Mumbai, Ahmedabad will have bullet train for Delhi. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited online tenders to collect data for bullet trains connecting Ahmedabad to Delhi. The NHSRCL, a joint venture of government of India and participating state governments for implementation of high-speed rails (HSRs) across the country, is also implementing the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. Indian Railways Rules Out Renegotiating Loan With Japan on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project.

According to a report by Times of India, NHSRCL official said the Ahmedabad-Delhi high-speed rail (HSR) corridor is longer at 886 km. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train corridor is 508 km long. The NHSRCL has invited tenders for preparing general arrangement drawings (GADs) of crossing bridges over rivers/canals/railways and roads including expressways, national and state highways and major district roads, TOI report said.

"The bids have also been invited to carry out ridership study (traffic study) for this corridor," Sushma Gaur, NHSRCL spokesperson, was quoted as saying. "For Ahmedabad, this will be the second HSR corridor. We have invited tenders for collection of relevant data for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for 886km long Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad HSR corridor," he added. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Fare to Be Around Rs 3,000, Says NHSRCL.

NHSRCL invites tenders for collection of relevant data for the preparation of Detailed Project Report(DPR) for 886 km long Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad HSR Corridor. More details can be found on https://t.co/m0PMdtwfXT and CPP Portal @PMOIndia @RailMinIndia — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) September 1, 2020

Tender documents may be downloaded from CPPP website - www.etenders.gov.in/eprocure/app. Tender submission will start at 10 am on September 9 and will end at 3 pm on September 28. The technical bid will open at 3 pm on September 29. Meanwhile, for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, 80 percent of land acquisition has been completed in Gujarat despite protests by farmers.

