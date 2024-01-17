Ahmedabad, Jan 17: A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted near a construction site in the Bhadaj area in Ahmedabad, said police on Wednesday.

The act was discovered when the child, bleeding and distressed, returned to her home.

The police have filed an FIR. They are currently interrogating labourers at the site and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator of this crime.

The police have assured that all efforts are being made to apprehend the culprit and provide necessary support to the traumatized child and her family, officials shared about the ongoing case.

The child, who lost her parents a year ago, was in the care of her grandmother, a 50-year-old worker at the construction site. On January 15, while the grandmother was occupied with her work, the child, who was playing nearby, disappeared briefly. It was during this time that the heinous crime was committed.

Upon her return, the severity of the situation became evident as she was bleeding profusely. The child was rushed to the Sola Civil Hospital, where medical professionals confirmed the sexual assault. The matter is still under investigation.

