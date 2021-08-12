The Indian Navy's visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was set rolling with the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF), Rear Adm Ajay Kochhar visiting the Fleet Cdr of Royal Saudi Navy's Eastern Fleet, Rear Adm Majid Al Qahtani on 10 Aug 21. This was held at King Abdul Aziz Naval Base, which is the Headquarters for Saudi Eastern Fleet. The FOCWF also visited the King Fahd Naval Academy and met with the Commandant Rear Admiral Faisal Bin Fahd Al Ghufaily.

Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Indian Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, visited INS Kochi at Al Jubail where he held a press conference onboard along with the FOCWF and the Commanding Officer of the ship.

On 11 Aug 21, the Indian Western Fleet Commander accompanied by the Indian Ambassador called on the Governor of Eastern Province of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saud bin Nayef Al Saud at Dammam.

On the operational front, gearing up for the maiden bilateral exercise 'AL – Mohed AL – Hindi', the team of Indian Navy met with counterparts of the Royal Saudi Navy for a co-ordinating conference at King Abdulaziz Naval base in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia. For deeper understanding of each other’s operational practices, lectures by subject matter experts from both navies were also held.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).