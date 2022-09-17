Hyderabad, September 17: A TRS leader's car was vandalised allegedly by security personnel after it allegedly blocked the path of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy here on Saturday. The incident, seen as a security lapse, occurred near a hotel in Begumpet when the Union Minister was returning to the hotel after attending Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

The TRS leader, Gosula Srinivas Yadav, was driving the car. It was allegedly vandalized by some security personnel. He said that the car had stopped just like that and that it was not a deliberate action. He said before he could move the vehicle, its rear windshield was smashed. He said he would speak to the police officers about the incident. Amit Shah Security Breach: TRS Leader Gosula Srinivas Detained for Parking His Car in Front of Home Minister’s Convoy in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

security lapse during #AmitShah's visit. A car came in front of the cavalcade near Haritha plaza hotel. Comandos deployed in HM security damaged the car. The car was driven by a #TRS the leader identifies as Srinivas Yadav who was detained by police. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/aFhwpqIyzn — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 17, 2022

Pictures of the TRS leader sitting in the car and the damaged glass went viral on social media. Reacting to the incident, BJP MP K. Laxman held the TRS government responsible for it. He wondered if there was a lapse in the security of the country's home minister, how the state government would protect others.

The MP recalled that a similar incident had happened during the recent visit by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. A TRS leader had confronted Sarma and tried to dislodge the mike when the latter was addressing Ganesh immersion procession in the city on September 9.

During his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, Amit Shah hoisted the national flag and reviewed the parade by central paramilitary forces at the event organised by the union culture ministry to mark erstwhile Hyderabad State's accession to India.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar skipped the event as the state government is celebrating September 17 as national unity day.He hoisted the national flag at a programme organised by the state government.

