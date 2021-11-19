Amritsar, November 19: Amritsar Police arrested three accused of allegedly murdering an 18-year-old man. The body of the deceased was found in the Noordi canal in Amritsar on November 16. The victim was identified as Prabhjit Singh, a resident of Beas in Amritsar.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, Prabhjit Singh was missing from August 16. The victim's mother, Varinder Kaur suspected that he might have been abducted and murdered. As per her complaint, police initiated an investigation and found the body in the canal on November 16. Later a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified accused. Karnataka Horror: Man Murdered By Armed Gang On Premises of Kalaburagi Central Bus Stand.

Police questioned the three accused based on suspicion, where they learned that the 3 accused and the victim consumed drugs together. 'After intake of drugs, the victim's condition worsened and he died, frightened, they threw victim's body in the canal.' accused revealed.

The accused were identified as Gurnam Singh, Navraj Singh, and Vikram Singh of the Kot Khalsa area in Amritsar. The accused will be produced in court.

