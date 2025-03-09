Bhubaneswar/Balasore, March 9: Former Odisha minister Ananta Das passed away here in the early hours of Sunday due to age-related ailments, his family said. He was 85. Das is survived by wife, three sons and a daughter. The former minister of higher education and industries was not keeping well for sometime, and died at his government residence in Bhubaneswar around 3.40 am, his son Biswajit Das said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other leaders condoled the demise of the four-time MLA. “Saddened to learn about the passing of Shri Anant Das who served as minister in the Odisha government. He worked for the people of Odisha. My condolences to his family, friends and followers,” Murmu wrote on X. P Raju Dies: Senior CPI Leader and Former MLA Passes Away at 73 in Kerala.

In his condolence message, Majhi said Das was a popular leader and an able administrator. “The state has lost a dedicated and affable leader,” he said. Expressing grief over the demise of Das, BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said he would be remembered for his work as a people's representative over a long period. “I extend my condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and pray for the eternal peace of his soul,” Patnaik wrote on X. IB Negi Dies: Himachal Pradesh’s First DGP Passes Away at 93.

BJD leader and MLA of Bhograi, Gautambudha Das, said “Bhograi has lost its stalwart leader. His contribution towards the all-round development of the area will be remembered forever.” Das was elected to the Odisha assembly from the Bhograi constituency in Balasore district in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 from a BJD ticket. He was also the chief whip of the BJD in the assembly.