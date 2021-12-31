Andhra Pradesh, December 31: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 17-year-old boy was apprehended by police for allegedly raping a 17-year-olf girl in Himayatsagar on Thursday. The victim is a class 10 student. The incident took place on Wednesday when the accused forcefully took the victim with him to a religious place.

As per the report published by The New Indian Express, both the victim and accused were neighbours, but the boy's family was asked to leave the house when the boy misbehaved with the girl. However, the juvenile boy continued to harass the girl. On Wednesday, the boy forcefully took the victim to accompany him to visit a temple near Himayatsagar and later sexually assaulted her in the bushes at Himayatsagar. The accused threatened the victim with dire consequences if she spoke to anyone about the incident and fled from the spot. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Boy Rapes 8-Year-Old Girl in Mathura.

However, upon reaching home, shared her ordeal with her parents, who in turn approached the police station to lodge a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

