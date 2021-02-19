Pulivendula, February 19: A 58-year-old anganwadi teacher died a few days after taking the Covid-19 vaccine shot at Pulivendula in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. T. Narayanamma, a resident of the Ahobilapuram locality in Pulivendula, died on Thursday night. She got inoculated with the Covid vaccine a fortnight ago at the local government hospital. On the second day after receiving the vaccine, Narayanamma developed fever and got admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The doctors identified the fever as typhoid and shifted her to the RIMS hospital in Kadapa. However, she returned home as she did not recover from fever at RIMS. Narayanamma died on Thursday night within an hour of returning home, even as her family members alleged that she died because the vaccine failed. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Initiates Process For Emergency Use Authorisation of Sputnik V.

Recently, a village volunteer, P. Lalitha, who had died of complications after taking a coronavirus vaccine shot, was paid a compensation of Rs 50 lakh by the state government.

Lalitha, 28, took the vaccine shot along with eight other volunteers. All the others suffered headache and fever-like symptoms while her condition turned serious. Though she took medicine and stayed at home, she soon succumbed to her disease.

