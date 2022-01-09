Andhra Pradesh, January 9: In yet another incident of fraud, the cybercrime wing of police arrested 8 Delhi-based people for duping an air hostess of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of getting her a job in a private airline.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the woman, working as an air hostess had filed a complaint of cheating, based on her complaint, police arrested the accused. The accused were traced using the phone number by which they contacted the complainant and the bank accounts into which the victim deposited the money, said the police. Maharashtra: 25-Year-Old Man Lured With ‘Call Boy’ Job Duped of Rs 1.54 Lakh by Women in Mumbai.

As per the report, the 8 accused were running a fake call centre in Delhi. The 8 accused, identified as Rajesh Singh, Anubhav Singh, Nafeez, Shaifali, Yogitha, Shalu Kumari, Priya, and Shivani were arrested in Delhi. Reportedly, the accused were later brought to Hyderabad.

