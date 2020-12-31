Visakhapatnam, December 31: In a shocking incident, a Tirupati man shared initiate pictures of wife, posing her as a call girl charging Rs 3,000 an hour. The accused was got married to the woman in August this year and started harassing her soon after that. The issue came to surface after the victim reportedly stage protest at a local police station with her family members on Wednesday. Visakhapatnam Shocker: Youth Abused, Beaten, Tonsured Over iPhone Theft From Telugu Bigg Boss Participant Nutan Naidu's House.

The man who works as a junior assistant at SGC College in Tirupati, had been harassing his wife physically over dowry demands and subjected her to mental abuse. The victims also suffered a miscarriage because of the repeated assault, reported the Times of India. The woman recently came to know that her husband posted posted their intimate photographs on her college WhatsApp group along with her nude pictures. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old SBI Employee Murdered, Body Burnt to Destroy Evidence.

Following which, she and her family members lodged a complaint against the accused. He was booked under relevant sections relating to domestic violence and dowry harassment. The woman said, "This was the height of his sadism which I couldn't tolerate anymore," while speaking to TOI.

