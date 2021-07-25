Patna, July 25: In a shocking incident, a woman threw four of her minor daughters in a pool following an argument with her husband, as per report. Three of the children died, while one was rescued by villagers and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident has been reported from Gopalganj district in Bihar. As per report, the accused mother, identified as Noorjahan Nisan with the daughters left her in-laws home and started to her native village in UP's Laxmipur Babu after the tiff with her husband. However, she threw the girls in a nearby pond and went alone to her native place. Odisha: Man Kills Daughter, Wife; Commits Suicide in Jagatsinghpur District.

Some villagers spotted the girls drowning in the pond and rushed to save them. However three of them had already died, while the forth man was recused and sent to hospital for treatment. The dead bodies of the other girls were taken out from the pond and sent for autopsy, as per a report by the Times of India. The police has arrested Nisan from her native village in Uttar Pradesh and an investigation in being conducted in the matter. Suspecting Wife of Extra-Marital Affair, Man Kills Two Children In Moradabad.

Nisan's husband is working abroad and she entered an argument with him over call. Suman Kumar Mishra, SHO Kateya Police Station, told the Times of India. “In a fit of rage, she packed all her belongings and left for Laxmipur Babu in Kushinagar with her four daughters. She, however, threw the girls in a nearby pond and fled the scene. Luckily, the villagers heard their screams and rescued one of them."

A similar incident was reported from Odisha last week. A woman allegedly killed her two children, daughter aged 9-years and son aged 5 years, by pushing them into a well following an argument with her husband. The incident was reported from Kandhamal district of the state.

