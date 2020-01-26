Anti-CAA Stir: Sharjeel Imam Booked by Delhi Crime Branch For 'Cut Assam From India' Remark, Likely to be Arrested

Sharjeel Imam (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

Delhi, January 26: The crime branch of the Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sharjeel Imam for his anti-India statement. Imam, who is one of the main organisers of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, triggered a controversy after a video of him saying northeast should be split from India went viral. FIR Registered Against Sharjeel Imam, Former JNU Student, For His 'Cut Assam from India' Statement.

On Saturday, Assam police registered a case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his comment that Assam should be cut off from rest of India India. The Uttar Pradesh have also registered a sedition case. Asaduddin Owaisi Condemns Ex-JNU Alumnus Sharjeel Imam's Remark Made At Shaheen Bagh, Says 'India Not a Chicken's Neck, Cannot Be Broken or Separated'.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi Police: Crime Branch of the Delhi Police have registered an FIR under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam (file pic). pic.twitter.com/oEHAFJI5ph — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

The UP Police have dispatched two teams of cops to arrest Imam. Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is in touch with Delhi and Bihar police to arrest the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student.

In the clip, which went viral, Imam can be heard saying, "If we have 5 lakh organised people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

"Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centres. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies," he added.