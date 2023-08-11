Moradabad, August 11: A BJP leader from Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary, 34, was shot dead outside his residence in Pakwada area of Moradabad. He was taking a walk outside his apartment with his brother Puneet when three bike-borne assailants came and opened fire on Thursday evening. His brother rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries. Journalist Anuj Chaudhary Who Was Shot in Ghaziabad, UP, Shifted to ICU.

Anuj, a resident of Aliya Nekpur village in Sambhal, has an apartment in a society in Moradabad. He had unsuccessfully contested block chief elections from Asmoli block in Sambhal district and lost by 17 votes.

Warning: Disturbing video In UP's Moradabad, a purported CCTV footage of 3 bike borne assailants shooting from point-blank range at local BJP leader Anuj Chaudhary out on walk has surfaced. Chaudhary succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/hi5jhOMcBW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 10, 2023

He was an active party member and was seen at all party meetings in Sambhal. "Recently, he had moved a no-confidence motion against the existing block chief which led to this incident," his brother told police. Lawyer Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh: Advocate Gunned Down by Bike-Borne Assailants in Aligarh, Three Arrested.

Moradabad SSP Hemraj Meena and SP city Akhilesh Bhadauria rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The body has been sent for an autopsy. SSP Meena said, "The family lodged a complaint against Amit Chaudhary and Aniket and an unidentified person. We have formed multiple teams to arrest the accused."

