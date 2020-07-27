New Delhi, July 27: Today is the fifth death anniversary of former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. On this occasion, political leaders have paid their tribute to the 'Missile man' for his contributions towards the developments of India's missile projects. Kalam inspired millions through his philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking.'

Dr APJ Kalam, born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. 'Missile Man of India' served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. He played a crucial role in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests. Kalam was also associated with India's space program and missile development program. Political leaders, including parties, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Missile Man. APJ Abdul Kalam's 5th Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by The Missile Man of India That Continue To Motivate Students Aiming to Build a Better Future!.

BJP's tweet paying tribute to Dr Kalam:

Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary as New India walks towards his vision. pic.twitter.com/Pws36YJTXN — BJP (@BJP4India) July 27, 2020

Here's what Amit Shah tweeted:

Tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity. A People’s President, who left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics. His relentless quest for knowledge continues to inspire and capture the idea of self-reliant India. pic.twitter.com/YS8p8FjYxE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 27, 2020

Ravi Shankar Prasad remembers Dr Kalam on his 5th death anniversary:

My tribute to the former President of India, great teacher and eminent scientist "Bharat Ratna" Dr. #APJAbdulKalam Ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/VYkoWedxhM — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 27, 2020

Congress party pays tribute to the Missile Man:

We pay our heartfelt tribute to the 'Missile Man of India' and our Former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. His spirit of inquiry and humbleness inspires millions of Indians in their quest for knowledge and truth even today. pic.twitter.com/3K5yCNFxPt — Congress (@INCIndia) July 27, 2020

He died due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong on July 27, 2015.

