It's been five years since 'Missile Man' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was remembered left us. However, it's only his physical presence that is missing because his quotes have left a lasting impression on people. He has spoken about everything from success, achievements, science and technology, ambitions, opportunities among other things. Named as the 'Missile Man' for his contributions towards the developments of India's missile projects, he continues to live in our hearts. As we observe APJ Abdul Kala's fifth death anniversary, we bring to you some of his popular quotes remembering the great mind. Top 10 Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam.

He penned nearly 25 books like India 2020, Vision for the new millennium, Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth among others. Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in the small town of Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. Coming from humble beginnings he went on to become the People's President other than being a teacher, writer, visionary, aerospace engineer and scientist. Kalam missed an opportunity to become a fighter pilot for the Indian Air force as he was ranked 9th when there were only 8 openings. He lived a life that is remembered by a country full of people. Kalam died due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong on July 27, 2015. On his fifth death anniversary, we bring to some of his popular quotes.

APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “We Have No Ability To Be Equal To All Have Opportunities Equal To Their Ability Lane.”

Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “You Cannot Change Your Future, But You Can Change Your Habits, And Surely Your Habits Will Change Your Future.”

APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “It Is Very Easy To Defeat Someone, But It Is Very Hard To Win Someone.”

APJ Abdul Kalam Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “To Succeed In Your Mission, You Must Have Single-Minded Devotion To Your Goal.”

APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Don’t Take Rest After Your First Victory Because If You Fail In Second, More Lips Are Waiting To Say That Your First Victory Was Just Luck.”

Kalam loved being among students and regularly spoke to them about science and development. He is known as the ‘Missile Man’ of India due to his successful work with ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology. Kalam’s visit to Switzerland is commemorated as Science Day in the country. After the death of the great leader, the United Nations in 2015 declared to observe his birthday as World Student’s Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).