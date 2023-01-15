New Delhi, January 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families on the occasion of Army Day. Army Day 2023 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Other Leaders Salute Valour of Indian Army Soldiers.

In a tweet he said: "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis." Indian Army Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know All About History of the Day and How KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes on Army Day:

On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/EJvbkb9bmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

Every year on January 15, India celebrates its Army Day. It is the day on which Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa (then Lieutenant General) took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, General Fransis Bucher in 1949.

