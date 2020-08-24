New Delhi, August 24: On the occasion of Arun Jaitley's first death anniversary, PM Narendra Modi remembered the veteran political leader. Taking to Twitter, he expressed that he misses his friend a lot. He said, "Arun Jaitley diligently served India, his wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary". PM Modi also shared the video of what he said during the condolence meet of Arun Jaitley in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah also paid his respects to Jaitley and remembered him for leaving behind a towering legacy. Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952, and he died at the age of 66 on August 24, 2019. Arun Jaitley First Death Anniversary: Amit Shah, Sunil Deodhar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi And Others Remember the Veteran BJP Leader on His Punyatithi.

Here's what PM Modi tweeted remembering Arun Jaitley:

On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory. https://t.co/oTcSeyssRk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2020

As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jaitley served as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Government of India from 2014 to 2019. Other political leaders have also remembered Jaitley on his first Punya tithi and for his contribution to the development of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).