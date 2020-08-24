New Delhi, August 24: On this day last year, India lost the veteran political leader Arun Jaitley. His death came as a major shock not only to his party but to the entire nation. As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jaitley served as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Government of India from 2014 to 2019. Previous to this, he had held cabinet portfolios of Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and Industry, and Law and Justice in the Vajpayee government and Narendra Modi government.

Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952, and he died at the age of 66 on August 24, 2019. On the occasion of Arun Jaitley's first death anniversary, political leaders including Amit Shah, Sunil Deodhar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and others have paid their respect to the great leader and are remembering the legacy which Jaitley left behind. Arun Jaitley First Death Anniversary: Key Facts to Know About The Late BJP Veteran.

Amit Shah remembering Arun Jaitley:

Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

Here's what Sunil Deodhar said on the occasion of Jaitley's first death anniversary:

Tributes to Sri #ArunJaitley ji on his Punyatithi. Along with being legal luminary, his public life starting from his days in @ABVPVoice till his last breath was full of exemplary achievements, which include key structural reforms that he brought as FM during 2014-19. pic.twitter.com/zt8xMyCIrA — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 24, 2020

Dr Jitendra Singh's tweet on this occasion

What #ArunJaitley meant to me, is an enigma even for me. For several years, he was virtually a part of my daily routine. It has never been the same after 24th August 2019. Friend, guide, mentor... all in one. He left a void, difficult to fill... atleast in our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/XiH1J2eC8y — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 24, 2020

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's tributes to Arun Jaitley

My tributes to able administrator, effective organiser Late Arun Jaitley Ji on his death anniversary. Arun Ji played a pivotal role in “Inclusive Development” of the country. #ArunJaitley ji pic.twitter.com/0CDwRqer52 — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) August 24, 2020

Under his tenure as the Finance Minister, the nation had adopted the single-biggest taxation reform by switching to the GST mechanism. LatestLY pays homage to the late political leader on his first death anniversary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 07:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).