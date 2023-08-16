New Delhi, August 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he was missing his former deputy Manish Sisodia on his birthday, who he said is in jail in a "false case". Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he asked everyone to take a pledge to lay the foundation for a strong India. Arvind Kejriwal Independence Day 2023 Speech: Delhi CM Says India Won’t Be a Vishwaguru Until Every Student of Country Gets a World-Class Education.

Arvind Kejriwal Birthday: Delhi CM Misses Jailed Minister Manish Sisodia On His Special Day

"Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Lets all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India. Independence Day 2023: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Citizens to Take Pledge to Ensure Best Education for Every Child in India.

"That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy," the AAP leader added.