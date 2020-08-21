New Delhi, August 21: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family of Raju, a sanitation worker who died due to COVID-19 while carrying out his duties. The Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family the deceased sanitation worker. The Chief Minister said Raju died while serving people and the government is proud of all such COVID warriors.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had met the family of deceased firefighter Amit Kumar Balyan, who lost his life in January this year and offered financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to his family members. Balyan was saving people after a building collapse in Peeragarhi. "Amit Kumar, who worked in Delhi Fire Service, lost his life while saving the lives of people. Delhi salutes his sacrifice. Met his family today and provided them the assistance of Rs 1 crore. I hope that the family will get some support with this amount", Kejriwal had tweeted.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handovers a cheque of Rs 1 Crore to the family of Raju, a sanitation worker who died due to #COVID19 while carrying out his duties CM says, "He died while serving the people. We are proud of all such COVID warriors." pic.twitter.com/gcQGvI9QkU — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Earlier this year, the CM had said that the Delhi government would provide a job to a family member of the deceased fireman. Kejriwal said that he hopes the financial assistance will help Balyan's family in difficult times.

