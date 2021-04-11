New Delhi, April 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the state government was not in favour of imposing lockdown in the national capital, but 'if the health system collapsed then lockdown would be the only option'. "I will request all citizens of Delhi to follow Covid-19 protection measures. I will also appeal to the people to go to the hospital only when it is urgent.

"The Delhi government assures you that healthcare workers will visit you and guide you for home isolation. Come to hospital only if the case is serious," Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Up to 65% New COVID-19 Infections in the National Capital Below 35 Years’.

He further added that at present Delhi's health system was strong and all government and private hospitals have been strengthened again in view of rising new cases of Covid-19.

He said doctors and health workers have been serving relentlessly for the last one year. "We have enough beds in all the government and private hospitals for Covid infected patients. But, if the health system collapses, we will have no option except to impose lockdown again in the city," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2021 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).