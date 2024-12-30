Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, promising a monthly honorarium of INR 18,000 for temple priests and gurdwara "granthis". Speaking at a press conference on December 30, Kejriwal stated that registration for the scheme will begin on December 31, starting with a visit to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. The scheme aims to support religious leaders and marks the first initiative of its kind. Kejriwal urged BJP and Congress to follow suit, implementing similar programsin their respective states. He confirmed that the honorarium will be disbursed once the AAP secures a win in the upcoming elections. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Inducts Bodybuilders, Wrestlers and Fitness Influencer Rohit Dalal in AAP Ahead of Polls (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Launches Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana

Arvind Kejriwal Announces INR 18,000 Honorarium for Priests and Granthis

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says "Under Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, an honorarium will be given to the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara every month. They will be given an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month...Registration for… pic.twitter.com/E5r3RqsfTv — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024

