Ashfaz Abdul Khader- A Delight Art Creator Through Food and Designs

Ashfaz Abdul Khader

Passion, a word powerful enough to guide our heart and soul. A word which can make or break a relationship as because not all understand the power of it and for those who do, they don’t deny the urge of same. But sometimes it is we who lack behind the power of acceptance and continue along with the flow that has been built for us. We get ourselves to the line of destruction but Ashfaz, he didn’t. He became that one soul which knew what it wants and even after having served along with a successful family business, he ran towards the light of his life, the freedom for his heart and the delight of those eyes, his passion, Waffeestreet café. He made It such success that people all around talking about the same. Waffeestreet, a place where you get to see the passion of a person worked upon the food served and the interiors which was designed by Ashfaz himself. Its speciality is in the coffee and the delightful flavour of same. The food served herein together with the waffles and desserts is some other taste saviours for every single foodie who knows or get to know the name of the place.

Ashfaz says, “My family background was from the Timber industry which is based in Kasaragod. It is known to be the most prominent oil and spices trading business run by the family. I was happy. Obviously, who wouldn’t be the same hearing such great success and name of his family but then slowly I started noticing, people laid eyes on me. No, not in the wrong way. it was like they expected me to take over the business and make it reach the heights above were my elders took the same. I got serious. Trust me, it was the hardest moment of all to break the news about my passion in front of my family, but I knew, it's now or never. The best part of breaking my point and discussing the same with family, I never thought they can leave me so free. I was allowed to look after my ways, follow my lead and make sure that Waffeestreet, my passion business makes a stand and prospers.”

The moment was a great one for sure as not all receive such a great atmosphere receives a push around rather than a full stop. Well, that was not it, this young man also brought up Pitstop general trading Co LLC 2013 and made sure that the deals with export of Korean genuine auto spare parts became one of the biggest add up in his name. He played fine, he did well among all. Even today the name and fame his business holds and together with the trust they have put on it are such remarkable.

“One for all? well I am not there to take that fall”. This statement is not to be understated as because this young man not only built up businesses but also made sure they were on the locations which had the best of neighbourhoods. Just like the business in the neighbourhood of Sharjah Nasseriya. He not only looked out for food, but he also checked in with the hardware business, Zahr Dmcc the flower shop, etc. He says, “I understand the point where all say, when we focus on 3 sides, we are meant to fall but what I believe is, from time to time if we concentrate on one and then start with other, the results obtained will be the one I receive today. My customers love me and my business, my ideas and all. I never thought I will be able to make such a great start but my beliefs (which were powerful than my thoughts) gave me the way and here I stand amidst well-known businesses around.”

Seriously no words are there to describe such a great thinker and lover of passion. He had created a life for himself and knows one thing, “Success comes after success only if there is hard work after hard work”. This one line is a great motivation for who stop after one as for they don’t know what lies after that 1.