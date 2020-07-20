Mumbai, July 20: Maharashtra's Textile Minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In a tweet, Aslam Shaikh, who is also guardian minister of Mumbai city, said he is asymptomatic and isolating himself. The Congress legislator from Malad West assembly constituency also vowed to work from home while fighting the COVID-19 infection. Muslim Reservation Soon in Maharashtra, Says Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh.

"This is to inform that I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. I’m currently asymtomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested. I will continue to work from home to serve the people of my state (sic)," Shaikh tweeted. He is the fourth minister from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet who contracted the deadly virus.

Aslam Shaikh Contracts Coronavirus:

Earlier, Shaikh's cabinet colleagues former CM Ashok Chavan, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for COVID-19. They have completely recovered after the full COVID-19 treatment protocol and later discharged from hospitals.

